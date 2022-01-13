NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.37. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

