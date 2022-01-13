Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) & Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Critical Survey

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novo Integrated Sciences and Westport Fuel Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Westport Fuel Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.95 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 1.47 -$7.36 million $0.09 24.45

Novo Integrated Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westport Fuel Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04% Westport Fuel Systems 3.89% 3.74% 1.60%

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

