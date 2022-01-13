Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $395.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.