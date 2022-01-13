Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $395.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.