Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$43.00. The stock traded as low as C$35.26 and last traded at C$35.26, with a volume of 108719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.66.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

