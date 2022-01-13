Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.87). 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

