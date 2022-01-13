North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Robert P. Adelman Sells 4,000 Shares

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NRT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,720.76% and a net margin of 86.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.