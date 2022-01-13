Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 816,450 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.68.
Several research analysts have commented on NMR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 21.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 52.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
