Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 816,450 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research analysts have commented on NMR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 21.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 52.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.