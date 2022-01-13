NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 29,421 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,697,000 after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $573.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $642.81 and a 200 day moving average of $626.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 526.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,681 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

