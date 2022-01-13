NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 208,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

