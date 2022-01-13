NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 6,945 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $38,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.80.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

