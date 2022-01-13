NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 165,000 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 26.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Arco Platform by 25.6% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 34.5% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 202,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $41.59.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.