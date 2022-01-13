NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,061,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE NTR opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.