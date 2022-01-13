NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 19,743 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $539.47 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

