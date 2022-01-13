NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,825 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $66.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.