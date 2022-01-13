NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMHLY stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. NMC Health has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.68.
NMC Health Company Profile
