NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMHLY stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. NMC Health has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.68.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm also focuses on the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment, cosmetics, and food. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segment. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and retailing of medicines and drugs.

