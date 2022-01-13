Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Up 1.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

