Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,420 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.