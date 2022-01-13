Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,616 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 224,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.381 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

