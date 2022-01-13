Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 123,757 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Shares of AEM opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

