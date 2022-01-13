Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 37,663 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the third quarter valued at $24,490,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Proterra by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $19,400,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proterra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.