NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $119,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

