Nick Leschly Sells 2,369 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Director Nick Leschly sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $22,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLUE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 1,316,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 318,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

