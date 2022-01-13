NFT Alley Price Tops $0.0780 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $40,379.54 and approximately $38,397.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

