NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,600 ($130.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($119.45) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.88) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.92) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.20).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,002 ($108.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,043.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,967.31. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 7,214 ($97.92) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($115.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($105.27) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,688.81). Also, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.92) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,607.44).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

