NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewAge by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.