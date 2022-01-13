New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,626 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

AAWW stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

