New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.60 Million Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of WW International worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 130.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.56. WW International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

