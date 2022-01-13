New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,240,000 after buying an additional 367,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $42,001,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,974 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

