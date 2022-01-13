New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

