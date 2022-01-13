New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York City REIT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

