New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $211.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.80 million and the lowest is $211.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $909.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $844.45 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $58,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

