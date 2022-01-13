New BitShares Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $37.96 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00078114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.70 or 0.07647566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.10 or 0.99842651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007907 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

