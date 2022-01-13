Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

