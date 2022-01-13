Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $532.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,101. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

