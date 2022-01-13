Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.50.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $10.58 on Thursday, hitting $526.64. 114,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $621.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

