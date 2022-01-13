NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Shares of NTES opened at $106.01 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

