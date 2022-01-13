NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of NetEase worth $36,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,161,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

