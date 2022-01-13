Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

