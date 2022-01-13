Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $13.03

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $13.48. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 3,836 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

