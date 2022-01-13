NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 345,955 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.