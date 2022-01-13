Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.
GASNY stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
