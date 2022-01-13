Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

GASNY stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

