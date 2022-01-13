National Bankshares Lowers 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$224.36 million and a P/E ratio of -230.91. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

