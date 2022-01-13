National Bankshares Lowers 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.
TSE:VNP opened at C$2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$224.36 million and a P/E ratio of -230.91. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.