National Bank Financial Upgrades Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) to Outperfrom Under Weight

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$140.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$99.11 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.