National Bank Financial Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.89.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.47. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market cap of C$50.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

