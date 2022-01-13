National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

