Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NSSC opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $827.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

