MurAll (PAINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $62,757.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,280,903,529 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.