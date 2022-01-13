MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $45.35 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.