M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.52.

MTB stock opened at $179.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 40.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

